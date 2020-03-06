Seth Meyers Talks About His Incredibly Awkward Meeting With John Kerry After ‘SNL’ Impersonation

Meeting the people he’s impersonated can get awkward for Seth Meyers.

On Thursday, the “Late Night” host appeared on “The Tonight Show” and talked to Jimmy Fallon about meeting former U.S. presidential candidate John Kerry this past summer after having impersonated him on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“Here’s the thing, I was with my kids earlier in the day, and I was wearing a straw hat, and my youngest son was wearing a straw hat — but he didn’t want to wear his straw hat,” Meyers recalled. “And I had forgotten right before I went over to say hi to John Kerry, because I was carrying my little one, that I had put his straw hat on top of my straw hat.”

Thankfully for everyone else, Meyers’ wife was on hand with a camera to capture the moment for posterity.

“He must have been like, ‘This is the dickhead who played me?'” Meyers laughed. “‘Could have been in the White House if it wasn’t for two-hat Meyers.'”