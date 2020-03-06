Kelly Clarkson Sings Incredible Aretha Franklin Cover To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Kelly Clarkson returned with another incredible “Kellyoke” cover for the latest instalment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The singer belted out Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”, showing off her stunning vocals once again.

Clarkson chose the track for a very special edition of the show celebrating International Women’s Day, which is on Sunday.

The singer’s latest performance comes after she brought a romantic vibe to her show with a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love”.

The song above is among the older hits Clarkson has performed in the much-loved segment. Other classics she’s tackled include “I Want You To Want Me”, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” and “I Put a Spell on You”.

She recently performed a stunning cover of SHAED’s “Trampoline”, as well.