Lil Wayne Says He Was Inspired By Kobe Bryant’s Striving To Be ‘The Best In Everything’

Kobe Bryant was an inspiration to people on and off the court.

In a preview clip from MTV’s “Fresh Out Live”, rapper Lil Wayne opens up about what the late NBA superstar means to him.

“As a kid, being a fan, watching him on TV, and going to a game and just not knowing him at all—and just being a super fan and knowing, Wow he’s really that person off the court in every situation in life,” Wayne says. “He really has that mentality, just relentless in everything and he strives to be the best in everything. It’s impossible to have a conversation with him and walk away from that conversation not trying to be better at something.”

The 37-year-old also reflects on Bryant’s legacy.

“I think the main thing for me is, what I admire the most is how it evolved,” he says. “He became a champion. It’s very hard to become a champion. Not to mention, he did it again—not to mention, he did it again—not to mention, he did it again and then again.”

Wayne also points to the basketball star’s wife Vanessa Bryant and her speech at the televised memorial in Los Angeles last month.

“The admiration comes from after all that… You listen to Vanessa talk at the [memorial] in Staples Center the other night, and now you get the full rounding of it. You hear how he was a perfect dad, he was a great dad, and you hear how he was this and that, but you gotta hear that from his children and his wife,” he says.

“Vanessa spoke, and you hear that from her,” Wayne continues. “And you see, OK, that’s when you’re not hearing it no more; you’re listening. And then when you listen to Vanessa speak about it, and that’s when it just comes full circle, and that’s what his legacy was to me. He was, again, relentless and strived to be the best in every single lane there was in life.”