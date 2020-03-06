Keith Urban Talks His And Nicole Kidman’s Daughters Headbanging To Kidz Bop At Their First Concert

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman‘s daughters got their dad’s love of music. Urban stopped by Thursday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and recalled his two girls’ reaction to their very first concert. The 52-year-old country star and Kidman share Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.

“We took them to see the KidzBop thing that’s always around,” Urban revealed of his daughters’ first concert when they were five and three. “… We all went in, all four of us. It was at the Ryman Auditorium and we were in the balcony”.

“Kidz Bop band comes out and they were rocking out all the cover songs,” he continued. “At one point I looked over and our two girls are leaning over the balcony [headbanging], just going crazy. It was awesome.”

While Sunday and Faith certainly enjoyed their first concert, Urban recalled having a bit more of a meaningful experience when he saw a live music for the first time. The moment came when Urban’s dad took him and his older brother to see Johnny Cash, with the siblings clad in Western shirts and bolo ties.