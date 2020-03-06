Henri Richard, Legendary Montreal Canadiens Hockey Star, Dead At 84

Former Montreal Canadien Henri Richard responds to questions Friday, June 1, 2007 in Ottawa.

Henri Richard, a pillar of the Montreal Canadiens and considered to be one of the greatest hockey players of all time, has died at the age of 84.

The former captain of the Habs, who was known as the Pocket Rocket, played in the National Hockey League from 1955 to 1975.

The 11-time Stanley Cup winner’s death was confirmed on Friday morning by the Canadiens. He died in Laval, on Montreal’s north shore.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Richard family,” the team wrote in a statement.

A native of Quebec, Richard was born in Montreal on Feb. 29, 1936. He grew up alongside big brother and hockey great, Maurice Richard.

While he was small in stature, Richard was a powerhouse for the Canadiens during his 20-year career. He consistently set records, with the most Stanley Cups in NHL history.

The legendary centre was a key player for the Habs until his retirement in 1975. His number, 16, was retired by the team in his honour.

The team described Richard as a “gift player, a generous teammate and a born leader” and pointed to his work ethic as part of the Habs’ success.

— With files from the Canadian Press

