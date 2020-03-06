Meghan Markle Takes A Solo Trip To The National Theatre In London

Meghan Markle is in London for the first time since the big royal exit and decided to take a day out on her own.

The Duchess of Sussex spent the day at the National Theatre in London to view their Immersive Storytelling Studio.

Markle took a look at the Studio’s work on new technologies, such as virtual reality, with which artists are building new kinds of stories.

The duchess is a royal patron of the National Theatre.