Meghan Markle Takes A Solo Trip To The National Theatre In London

Meghan Markle is in London for the first time since the big royal exit and decided to take a day out on her own.
The Duchess of Sussex spent the day at the National Theatre in London to view their Immersive Storytelling Studio.
Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Markle took a look at the Studio’s work on new technologies, such as virtual reality, with which artists are building new kinds of stories.
The duchess is a royal patron of the National Theatre.