Shania Twain Talks ‘Devastating’ Lyme Disease Diagnosis, Reveals She Was Scared She’d Never Sing Again After Multiple Throat Surgeries

Shania Twain has opened up about her battle with Lyme disease and how she’s had to come to terms with the fact her voice will never sound the same again.

Twain discusses undergoing multiple open-throat surgeries and taking a hiatus in 2015 to deal with her health problems in an upcoming interview on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist”, set to air this weekend.

RELATED: Shania Twain ‘Found The Faith & Courage To Love Again’

She says in a preview clip of contracting Lyme disease in 2003 before having the surgeries, “It was devastating… I felt I had no other choice but to just accept it — in that I would never sing again.

“I was mourning the expression of my voice.”

Twain adds of her recovery, “I’m never going to have my old voice again. I’m okay with that. I’ve found a new voice and I like it.”

She adds that she finds her gravelly tone “kinda sexy.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Women In Me’

Twain returned to the spotlight in 2017.

The full interview airs Sunday, March 8.