Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Offering Discount Lodging To Displaced Victims Of Nashville Tornadoes

Loretta Lynn is lending a helping hand to Music City.

Following the devastation wrought by the tornadoes that swept through Nashville this week, the country music icon is offering discounted stays at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

According to a Facebook post from her dude ranch and campground located about 70 miles outside of Nashville, Lynn has asked her team “to do everything possible to help our friends in Nashville who have lost their homes or been displaced because of this week’s terrible tornado.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts

As a result, cabins are being offered at a 50-per-cent discount, while the cost of campsites discounted by 75 per cent through until March 29.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and includes a museum full of the singer’s memorabilia.

Lynn, 87, told Fox News that the campground sustained no damage from the tornadoes, and confirmed the discounted rates.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Admits Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ After Nashville Tornadoes And Coronavirus Outbreak

“My ranch is offering discounted lodging and campground spaces for those who have lost their homes and need somewhere to go,” she said. “If we all pull together, we’ll all make it.”

Lynn is one of many stars offering to help out victims of the tornado. Kacey Musgraves is holding a “closet sale” of her wardrobe, with proceeds to be donated to hurricane relief efforts, Taylor Swift has donated $1 million and longtime Nashville resident Sheryl Crow will hold a benefit performance.