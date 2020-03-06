Bong Joon-Ho Says He’s ‘Exhausted’ Following Award Season: ‘I’m A Shell Of A Human’

“Parasite” writer-director Bong Joon-Ho is still recovering from award season.

The history-making multiple Oscar winner says he’s feeling “exhausted” following the long but successful award season for his Korean-language social thriller.

With multiple projects in various stages of production and development, Bong tells fellow director Kelly Reichardt he’s struggling to get back to work in a new interview for The Atlantic.

“Now that I finally have time, I’m trying to get back on it, but I’m so exhausted, mentally and physically,” Bong says. “I’m just a shell of a human.”

Backstage at the Academy Awards, the director said his recent accolades haven’t changed his plans for his next projects.

“I have to work, it’s my job. So I’ve been working for the past 20 years, and regardless of what happened at Cannes and Oscars, I had been working on two projects before then, I’m continuing to work on them, nothing has changed because of these awards. One is in Korean and one is in English,” he said.

The new English-language drama is said to be “based on a true event that happened in 2016.” He’s also working on a Korean-language action-horror set in Seoul and is developing an English-language limited series based on “Parasite” for HBO.

In his chat with “First Cow” director Reichardt, Bong says he’s unsure which project will be completed first.

“Once I start writing, I can only work on one project, and the same goes for pre-production,” he shares. “I’m always jealous of directors who can do projects in between TV shows.”