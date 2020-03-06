Cardi B Reacts To Heartbreaking Netflix Documentary ‘The Trials Of Gabriel Hernandez’: ‘I’m Disgusted’

Cardi B is heartbroken for Gabriel Hernandez after watching Netflix’s documentary on his brutal murder.

The new docuseries, “The Trails Of Gabriel Hernandez”, details the horrific abuse 8-year-old Gabriel suffered from his mother Pearl Fernandez and stepfather Isuaro Aguirre before he was beaten to death in May 2013.

And like many of the viewers, the rapper, 27, was left feeling “disgusted” by the film’s findings.

“Motherf**kers on that ‘Gabriel Fernandez’ doc telling their lil stories and what they remember but NOBODY HELPED HIM! They failed him so bad! Poor baby! I wish I could hug him and spoil him with love,” Cardi wrote in a series of tweets. “The more I watch this doc the more and more I love Gabriel. He was just so cute and innocent. I really wish somebody would have saved him. I hope God is letting him see how much we love and care for him. Sweet sweet angel.”

Both Peral and Aguirre were charged in the murder of little Gabriel – Pearl was sentenced to life in prison without parole after admitting to first degree murder following a plea deal, while Aguirre was sentenced to death after being found guilty of first degree murder with the special circumstance of intentional murder by torture. He is currently on death row in California.