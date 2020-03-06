Megan Thee Stallion Drops New ‘B.I.T.C.H.’ Music Video And Album ‘Suga’

By Corey Atad.

New music from Megan Thee Stallion is finally here.

On Friday, the rapper dropped her debut album Suga, along with the music video for her song “B.I.T.C.H.”.

The album release came after a contentious week in which Megan battled her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, which had filed a motion to block the release. A judge denied the motion, allowing the album to drop as planned.

The “B.I.T.C.H.” video features Megan rapping the song in a serious of locations, including in a rooftop pool.

 

