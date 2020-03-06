Apple TV Debuts First Look At ‘Home Before Dark’ Inspired By The True Story Of A 9-Year-Old Journalist

Apple TV has a new drama for crime fans.

In the newly released trailer for “Home Before Dark”, inspired by the true story of 9-year-old journalist Hilde Lysiak, youngster Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project”) takes on the role of Lysiak who is beginning to investigate a cold case that everyone in her town tried to bury.

Jim Sturgess (“Across The Universe”, “One Day”) also stars as Lysiak’s father, with Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) sitting in the director’s chair.

“I’m not going away,” Prince as Lysiak says in the clip, referring to her discovery of a link between her father and the crime scene.

Aziza Scott, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, Michael Weston and Louis Herthum also star.

“Home Before Dark” launches April 3 on Apple TV.