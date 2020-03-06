Dua Lipa Drops Sizzling New Workout Video For ‘Physical’

Dua Lipa just dropped a fun, new five-minute workout video for her track “Physical”.

Lipa leads a sexy ’80s-style workout class in the clip, nailing moves like the Fonda, the Rump Shaker, and the Cry Baby.

“Hey, I’m Dua,” Lipa says at the start of the vid.

“And I’ll be your instructor today. Let’s start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale.”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Stars In Her Own Stylish Sitcom For Vogue

LET’S GET PHYSICAL WORKOUT VIDEO IS OUT NOW – THIS SILLY WHACKY THING IS ALL YOURZ 😝🤸🏼‍♂️💗⚡️⭐️‼️ #LetsGetPhysical #360RAhttps://t.co/nqEGifpOKl pic.twitter.com/9lhnCmTx0c — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 6, 2020

The singer even has some of the sizzling ensembles worn by the video crew on sale on her website, putting a link to the merch on her Twitter profile.

Lipa released her first music video for “Physical” back in January.

Fans loved her latest release, insisting the workout was actually pretty tough.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Talks To Strangers Using Only Her Song Lyrics In Hilarious ‘Ellen’ Skit

See some of the reaction below.

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF PHYSICAL IS INCREDIBLE P H E N O M E N A L @DUALIPA 🤍👏🏻 — emma (@itsxemmaj) March 6, 2020

duas concept of the workout video is so smart — taes baby mama🍒 ⁷ (@integritae) March 6, 2020

I like how it's rlly cute and fun and you can tell how much fun Dua had making it, but you can legitimately use it as a workout video https://t.co/1ZayC09seW — sweatshirtslvt 🍒 (@sweatshirtslvt) March 6, 2020

me after doing dua lipa's Let's Get Physical Workout Video pic.twitter.com/u3irQlCUiY — 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗻 (@stylesgaga) March 6, 2020