Dua Lipa Drops Sizzling New Workout Video For ‘Physical’

Dua Lipa just dropped a fun, new five-minute workout video for her track “Physical”.
Lipa leads a sexy ’80s-style workout class in the clip, nailing moves like the Fonda, the Rump Shaker, and the Cry Baby.
“Hey, I’m Dua,” Lipa says at the start of the vid.
“And I’ll be your instructor today. Let’s start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale.”
The singer even has some of the sizzling ensembles worn by the video crew on sale on her website, putting a link to the merch on her Twitter profile.
Lipa released her first music video for “Physical” back in January.
Fans loved her latest release, insisting the workout was actually pretty tough.
See some of the reaction below.