Kevin James Falls Down A Mountain On His Hilarious New YouTube Channel

By Corey Atad.

Kevin James is a YouTube star now.

Late last month, the “King of Queens” launched his own YouTube channel with a “huge announcement” video.

In the announcement, James stands at the top of a mountain before accidentally falling and rolling down the whole slope before revealing the new channel.

In another video posted to the channel, James plays a sound guy working on the set of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”.

A more absurd video posted this week features James popping a friend’s pimple, only for things to get weirder and more supernatural from there.

The Life And Times Of Kevin James
