Kevin James Falls Down A Mountain On His Hilarious New YouTube Channel

Kevin James is a YouTube star now.

Late last month, the “King of Queens” launched his own YouTube channel with a “huge announcement” video.

RELATED: Kevin James And Leah Remini Thank Fans After ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Is Cancelled

In the announcement, James stands at the top of a mountain before accidentally falling and rolling down the whole slope before revealing the new channel.

In another video posted to the channel, James plays a sound guy working on the set of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”.

RELATED: Kevin Smith Jokes About Being Mistaken For Kevin James In Sweet Get Well Gift Following His Heart Attack

A more absurd video posted this week features James popping a friend’s pimple, only for things to get weirder and more supernatural from there.