Lauv Teams Up With K-Pop Hitmakers BTS For New Single ‘Who’

Lauv dropped his new album How I’m Feeling on Friday, and the first single features a collab with BTS.

The K-pop sensations lend their smooth vocals to the emotional track “Who”, with a sparse video featuring Lauv all by his lonesome, sitting at a table to sing about

As the voices of Jungkook and Jimin enter, Lauv rests his head on the desk before lifting it up to join his voice with theirs.

This marks Lauv’s second collab with BTS, after joining them on their “Make It Right” remix, from the boy band’s 2019 blockbuster Map of the Soul: Persona.

Last year, Lauv spoke with GQ and revealed how quickly the BTS collaboration came together.

“The crazy thing about the BTS collab is that it happened straight after the first time I met them,” he explained.

“They had posted a couple of videos, covering my songs, and I went to the show at Wembley — I was just blown away by the fan base, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen – where I got the chance to go backstage after to say hi,” he added.

“I was super nervous, but every single one of them was so sweet,” Lauv continued. “We took a picture together and when I was walking away, a person from their team said, ‘They’d love to have you on a remix of ‘Make It Right’. Would you want to do that?’ Of course there was literally no other answer than absolutely,’ so we recorded it the next day at a studio in London.”