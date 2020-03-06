Eric Andre Pranks Beyoncé Fans On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Eric Andre thrives on chaos.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, the comedian appeared for a particularly mean segment pranking wide-eyed Beyoncé fans.

In the clip, Andre invited fans of the superstar singer to talk to the camera about why they love Beyoncé.

Then, as they were talking, he appeared behind them in Beyoncé drag while covering his face with his hands.

Many of the fans first believed it was the singer herself, only to realize the truth when Andre revealed his face, reacting with good humour to the prank.