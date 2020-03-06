Shakira, Anuel AA Star In Colourful New Music Video For ‘Me Gusta’

Shakira has dropped her new music video for “Me Gusta”, featuring Puerto Rican rapper and urban Latin singer Anuel AA.

The singer can be seen rocking a colourful ensemble on the table of a bright kitchen, as Anuel prepares a meal in the background at the start of the clip.

It sets the stage for a series of sexy set-pieces, ranging from Anuel rapping on a high-speed train to Shakira presiding over a banquet table fit for a queen.

The video was directed by Drew Kirsch, who also worked on the video for Taylor Swift’s “Lover”.

Shakira, who performed at the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez back in February, is currently in the studio working on new music, which will be released in 2020. A tour will then follow in 2021.

The music video had everybody talking online.

See some of the response below:

