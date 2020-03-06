Liv Tyler Laughs Off Dad Steven Tyler’s Comments About Pal Cameron Diaz: ‘My Dad’s My Dad’

Liv Tyler has a hilarious reaction to her dad, Steven Tyler’s comments about Cameron Diaz.

The actress stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and addressed the Aerosmith frontman’s comments, admitting he hit on Liv’s longtime friend, from Steven’s previous appearance on the show.

“You asked him if he ever hit on any of my friends, and he said yes, Cameron Diaz,” Liv recalled of her dad’s answers during Corden’s segment “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts”.

“And then he told me the story. His memory is very interesting ‘cause he remembers little bits, but not everything.”

But according to Liv, she just laughed off the comments, “I mean, my dad’s my dad.”

Adding, “He’s very flirtatious, he’s sensual and he looks people in the eye and he might lick your cheek, might whisper something in your ear. But he said that I was mad at him, I don’t really remember. Maybe he asked for her number or something, but I don’t really remember.”

Steven, 71, is currently dating 32-year-old Aimee Preston. The pair have been together since 2016.

Liv has previously opened up about her relationship with her father, even admitting he “embarrasses” her sometimes.

“I mean… he’s pretty amazing. But as a performer, he doesn’t half-ass anything. Like, he really is singing his heart out,” she confessed to Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. “So, I’m usually pretty impressed that he’s still… but he does things that embarrass me. Like, humping his mic stand. I’m like, ‘Dad…’”