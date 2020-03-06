Lindsay Ell Debuts Powerful Music Video For Emotional Ballad ‘I Don’t Love You’

Canada’s own Lindsay Ell has just dropped a powerful new music video for her current single “I Don’t Love You”, the first off her upcoming sophomore album.

Fresh off her first-ever No. 1 song “What Happens In A Small Town” with Brantley Gilbert, the 30-year-old singer continues to show off her stunning vocals on the vulnerable track.

Directed by Justin Keys, the stunning visuals see Ell in a field of flowers surrounded by symbolic petals representing “they love me, they love me not” feelings.

“I don’t love you anymore / But I still miss you, still miss you sometimes,” she belts out.

The video displays the contrast of moving past heartbreak and looking forward to the brighter side and fresh beginnings.

“This is the first stage. You’re still in denial, figuring out the reality of falling out of love with someone, and that it’s okay to miss things about them,” she says of the song. “It takes strength to be honest with yourself about feeling that.”

When ET Canada caught up with the singer at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, she shared what fans can expect from the rest of the material on her new album.

“It’s like, the most vulnerable I’ve ever gotten on an album,” Ell reveals. “I’m talking about things in my childhood that I’ve never talked about before. I’m super proud of this new music.”

Along with her upcoming album, Ell is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.