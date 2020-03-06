‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi Rocks Sky Scraping Heels For Gender-Bending VMan Cover

He’s best known for playing super-jock Nate Jacobs on hit teen show “Euphoria”, but Jacob Elordi is unveiling a completely different side of his persona in a new cover shoot for VMan.
The Brisbane-born actor rocks an edgy pair pair of sky scraping boots as he jumps into the driver’s seat for the publication’s Spring/Summer issue.
RELATED: 'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi Praises 'Super Dope' Zendaya After They're Spotted Vacationing Together
In an intimate interview, the 22-year-old star opens up about landing the role of Nate in the groundbreaking HBO series.
“I’d thought a lot about being an actor, but I never imagined that I’d be doing a big TV show at this stage in my career,” he recalls. “I helped a friend [make] a tape for it. Then a few weeks later, I got the brief myself. It was such a standard-procedure kind of thing: I went in for the casting, then went back in for it, and again, and again…The calibre of writing was spectacular from the get-go.”
Looking to the future, Elordi reveals that fans might one day be able to catch him on Broadway.
He continues: “One thing I’d like to do is to make more movies, because I enjoy the fact that they allow [for] these singular experiences: You can play a character for a period of time.”
Elordi adds, “More than anything else, I’d love to do plays. That’s sort of my favourite thing in the whole world. I’m trying to build a space over the next two years where I’m in a position to be able to drop [everything] and do a play.”
Focusing on the renaissance of heels in men’s fashion in their forthcoming issue, VMan points to stars like Harry Styles and Kanye West, who have both boldly tried out the trend.
The #VMAN43 Spring/Summer issue is available now for pre-order.