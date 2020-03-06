Josh Gad And Luke Evans To Star In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Prequel Series For Disney+

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (8560176h) Luke Evans, Josh Gad Beauty and the Beast - 2017

Gaston is still proving to be everyone’s favourite guy.

A new prequel series featuring the burly and manly Gaston and his sidekick LeFou is in development at Disney+. The series will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their roles from the 2017 live-action “Beauty And The Beast” movie.

RELATED: Josh Gad Says Robin Williams Would Make Him ‘Laugh And Cry Every Night’ When They Lived On The Same Apartment Block

The six-episode series will be a musical set years before the events of “Beauty And The Beast” and focus on the bromance origin story of Gaston and LeFou. Though Gad and Evans are the only two actors from the film to return as of now, THR reports the show will expand the “Beauty And The Beast” universe with possible cameos from other stars of the film.

Both actors will serve as executive producers alongside “Once Upon A Time” creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz and it will feature new music by composer Alan Menken. Sources say the idea came from the time Kitsis, Horowitz and Gad spent working on the since-scrapped “Muppets Live Another Day” comedy series for Disney+.

RELATED: Luke Evans Shares Vacation Video With Boyfriend Rafa Olarra: ‘He Loves My Welsh Humour’

Disney has not confirmed details of the series at this time. The live-action “Beauty And The Beast” film grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.