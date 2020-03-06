Jameela Jamil Shuns Michelle Collins For Coronavirus Joke: ‘To The Bad Place You Go’

Jameela Jamil is not having any of comedian Michelle Collins’ joke.

Jamil shunned Collins after the latter made a joke about celebrities and coronavirus.

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Claps Back At Piers Morgan

Collins wrote: “Place your bets on who will be the first famous person to get Corona.” Subsequently adding, “Jameela doesn’t count.” Collins’ comment may have been a dig at Jamil’s openness with physical and mental health.

May you never suffer from chronic illness. May you never wake up in pain and swollen every fucking day of your life. May you never struggle with an invisible disability. May you never be laughed at over it by people who have never met you. @michcoll 👎🏽 To the bad place you go. 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/PxWbnDhgv2 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 5, 2020

Jamil has been accused by some critics of having Munchausen Syndrome, a mental illness in which a person repeatedly and deliberately acts as if they has a physical or mental illness.

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Clears Up False Reports About Voguing Competition

“May you never suffer from chronic illness,” “The Good Place” actress responded. “May you never wake up in pain and swollen every fucking day of your life. May you never struggle with an invisible disability. May you never be laughed at over it by people who have never met you. @ michcoll To the bad place you go.”

Jamil later told one commenter, “These people wouldn’t last a f**king day in our shoes. Only cowards behave like this.”