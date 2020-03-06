Justin Bieber’s Cat Sushi Rescued By Emmy-Winning Lifestyle Expert Sandra Lee

Sushi is safe, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can breathe easy, and it is all thanks to lifestyle icon Sandra Lee.

The Emmy-winning lifestyle expert found Bieber and Baldwin’s cat several weeks after he went missing. Lee spotted Sushi on Thursday and was able to extend an olive branch with peace offerings of tuna and milk.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Calls ‘Cats’ Movie A ‘Gift From The Universe’

“The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful… I was thinking…That is not an ordinary cat,” Lee captioned a photo of Sushi on Instagram. “THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LYNX!”

“He was starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills — but he was happy and excited all at the same time,” she continued. “Three cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk later the painful Quills have been removed and we are cuddling on the couch — drowsy and milk drunk the purring baby was calmed so we took the collar off and called the number.”

Lee had no idea who the cat belonged to by this point and decided to call the number on the name tag.

“I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears — he was so happy, shocked and stunned,” Lee explained. “Still I [had] no idea who it was… I swaddled the cat in a blankey and sat on the couch petting him while it slept for the 40 minutes it took to have the owner come to my house.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Fires Back After Being Slammed By PETA

“Lost for three weeks, all alone,” she concluded. “I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like — There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived.”

Not long after she called, someone dropped by and retrieved Sushi. Lee shared the story in hopes that others will help pets in need.