Jane Fonda Promises To ‘Shut Down The Government’ If Necessary Over Climate Change

Jane Fonda had an important message for government this week.

“No matter who is elected in November, we have to hold their feet to the fire. If necessary, shut down the government, and I’m not kidding,” declared Jane Fonda while accepting the Visionary Women’s annual award on Thursday, celebrating International Women’s Day.

After being presented with the award by former Mayor of Beverly Hills Lili Bosse, Fonda promised the crowd that she would be holding the next president accountable to take action on climate change.

Loved honoring trailblazer icon @Janefonda with the Visionary Women Activist Award as we celebrate #InternationalWomensDay in a new decade 💜 pic.twitter.com/v7Glf40dah — Lili Bosse (@LiliBosse1) March 6, 2020

The 82-year-old actress has organized recurring “Fire Drill Friday” protests in Washington D.C. – and now California – to call for environmental action.

The latest protest took place in L.A. on Friday, March 6.

Fire Drill Fridays have been a star-studded affair with appearances from Lily Tomlin, Joaquin Phoenix, Sally Field, Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem, Casey Willson and 11-year-old actor Iain Armitage. All have been arrested following their involvement.

Speaking about her recent work on the important cause, Fonda said: “[It’s been] my most happy four months of my life when I gave up my life, my comfort zone and myself 100 percent into a focus on the climate crisis.

“It’s very hard now to find ways to align your full body with your deepest values, and civil disobedience does that… that has to become the new norm.”

