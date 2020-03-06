David Foster Reschedules March Tour Dates Due To ‘Unexpected Medical Procedure’

Fans hoping to see David Foster in concert later this month are in for disappointment, after the Canadian music icon was forced to postpone his upcoming batch of performances.

Foster, 70, has been on the road with his Hitman tour, which had numerous shows scheduled in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia throughout the month of March.

The intimate concerts have featured Foster’s wife, former “Scorpion” star Katharine McPhee, 35, singing some of his songs.

On Friday, Foster took to Instagram to share the news that he’s postponing his upcoming shows, with the tour to resume in mid-April.

“It is with great sadness that I have to reschedule my March tour dates due to an unexpected medical procedure,” the B.C.-born producer wrote.

“I’m well on the road to recovery but my doctors insist that I spend the next several weeks recovering,” he continued, without specifying any details about the procedure.

“I love touring and performing so this is not an easy decision,” he concluded. “However, we will do our best to reschedule the dates. My tour will resume in Waterbury, CT on April 17th and I look forward to seeing you then.”

“I’m thrilled to be announcing a 2020 U.S. tour and to be coming to cities I have never been to before,” Foster told People when he announced the tour back in September 2019. “This intimate show allows me to tell my story of my experience in the music business for the last 40 years. I bring along some of the greatest voices in the world, including the incredibly talented Katharine McPhee.”

Added McPhee: “David has been part of my career since the beginning. I’m extremely proud to be featured on this tour and to sing some of the incredible songs he has written and produced. His live shows are thrilling so I’m really looking forward to it!”