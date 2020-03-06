Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Banned In Saudi Arabia And Other Countries Over LGBTQ Reference

Pixar fans in parts of the Middle East will be missing their new film.

According to Deadline, the animated film “Onward” has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar over a small reference to an LGBTQ relationship.

The moment in question involves the character Specter, voiced by Lena Waithe, who says to another character, “It’s not easy being a new parent – my girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out, okay?”

With that line of dialogue, Specter is the first openly gay character in a Disney film.

That minor moment, though, was apparently enough to get the film banned in those countries, despite being released this week in other Middle East markets like Egypt, Lebanon and Bahrain.

In Russia, which has a history of censoring LGBTQ work, the line was altered to use the word “partner” instead of “girlfriend.”

Other recent Disney films which have been banned or censored in markets around the world over LGBTQ content include “Avengers: Endgame” and “Beauty and the Beast”.