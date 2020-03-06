Prince William Breaks Royal Protocol To Take The Sweetest Selfie In Ireland

Prince William just made one fan’s day! Earlier this week, while on a royal tour of Ireland with his wife, Kate Middleton, the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge broke royal protocol to take a selfie with a fan named Jennifer.

In the sweet pics posted to Twitter by Jennifer’s mother, Donna, William is leaning down and smiling as the fan snaps the selfie.

“A really nice guy,” Donna tweeted alongside the photos, which were take in County Kildare.

William and Kate were busy during their travels throughout Ireland, with the couple visiting Guinness Storehouse, meeting the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and visiting the Garden of Remembrance, which is dedicated to those who have lost their lives for Irish independence.

They also stopped by the charity Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, and Savannah House, a residential facility run by the social justice charity Extern.

On the final day of their trip, William and Kate visited Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, where they tried their hand at hurling and Gaelic football.

Following their Ireland trip, the couple’s Instagram account, Kensington Royal, shared a sampling of some of the “lovely letters” the duke and duchess received during their travels. Included in the post was a photo of William and Kate laughing and displaying some rare PDA.

William and Kate are next set to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

More From ET:

Kate Middleton Tries Hurling in Ireland and Looks Like a Pro

Prince William Reacts to ‘Hyped Up’ Coronavirus Outbreak

Kate Middleton Shows Some PDA With Prince William as She Dazzles in Ireland