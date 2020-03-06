Kiesza Has ‘All Of The Feelings’ In New Music Video

Kiesza has “All of the Feelings” as she gears up to release her third studio album.

The Canadian singer released the new music video for “All of the Feelings”, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro. It features artists Charle$ and Kirby Jenner and the entire video takes place in the back of a party limo cruising through California.

“Building from the ground up as an indie artist, I learned that you’re actually not an artist. You’re the face of a tribe, who work together, rise together, build one another up and trust in strengths of every member of that tribe,” Kiesza said. “It reminded me so much about what I love about working on tall ships back in the day. Everyone plays a crucial role in making the ships run smooth.”

“The video for ‘All of the Feelings’ is a work of the tribe,” she continued. “It was shot on essentially no budget, on an iPhone 11 Pro in a limo we found on Craigslist. What you see is a car full of friends who love and look out for one another. We planned the whole thing a day-and-a-half before we shot it, not really knowing what it would be.”

To date, Kiesza has worked with heavy-hitting musicians like Diplo, Duran Duran, Joey Bada$$ and Skrillex.

The title for Kiesza’s third studio album has not yet been announced. It will be released sometime in May.