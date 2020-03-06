‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Noah Reid Releases New Song ‘Jacob’s Dream’

Noah Reid is sharing “Jacob’s Dream”.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star released “Jacob’s Dream” on Friday, his second single from the upcoming sophomore album Gemini. The song was dreamt up in the backseat of a car, as Reid was half-listening to his dad’s telling of a biblical story.

“Blessings are hard to come by and they cost you something,” stated Noah. “We’re all wrestling with angels in our own way.”

Reid recently embarked on the First Time Out Tour with soldout shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, New York, Nashville, Houston and more. He had his debut concert with two soldout performances in Toronto back in November.