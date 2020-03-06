Ben Affleck Borrowed The Batman Suit For His Son’s Birthday

How cool would be be if your dad was Batman?

Ben Affleck’s son Samuel got to find out, when his dad arrived to his birthday party dressed in the iconic superhero suit.

Affleck is reflecting on his time playing Batman as part of the “Justice League” in a new video interview with GQ.

Recalling some of the fun memories from that period in his life, he said: “I had a good time. I love Detroit, a really fun city, a really cool place. My kids came out and visited me and saw me in the Batsuit and they let me borrow the suit for my son’s birthday, so that was a lot of fun.”

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8.

The Oscar-winner also revealed why he ultimately decided to leave the character behind.

Asked if he would would want to direct and star in a solo Batman movie, he said: “I found that I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. This should really be made by somebody for whom it’s their wildest dream come true and, for me, it had become something different and it was clear to me that it was time to move on.”

Affleck recently opened up about the time that Adam Driver sent Samuel some “Star Wars” toys for his birthday.

Watch the sweet video here: