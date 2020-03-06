Joey Chestnut Breaks World Record After Eating 32 Big Macs In 38 Minutes

Joey Chestnut has shattered another world record.

The competitive eater previously took home the title after he devoured 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but now he’s taken on McDonald’s by eating 32 of their Big Macs in one sitting.

Chestnut shared footage of himself taking the world record, which was previously set at 30 hamburgers, to his YouTube channel on Friday.

In the clip, Chestnut explains how exactly he’s able to get them down, “My throat’s getting a little bit tired. But as far as flavor fatigue…they’re Big Macs,” he exclaims. “I don’t get tired of Big Macs themselves!”

“I’m sweating a little bit… that’s normal,” he added.

But he ultimately achieves his goal, eating 32 burgers in 38 minutes and 15 seconds.

Previously, Chestnut won the annual hot dog contest in Coney Island, New York, 12 times in the last 13 years.