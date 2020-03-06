SXSW Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

SXSW will not take place in March.

Event organizers have announced that all March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU have been cancelled by the City of Austin due to increasing concern over coronavirus.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

“The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU,” SXSW tweeted. “SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions. We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

“As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that ‘there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.’ However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honour and respect the City of Austin’s decision,” the statement continued. “We are committed to doing our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.”

JUST IN: SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, mayor says. pic.twitter.com/65RJOeUITv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 6, 2020

Prior to this announcement, Orlando Bloom cancelled his scheduled SXSW appearance due to the outbreak.

Kumail Nanjiani was among the celebrities who reacted to the news of SXSW being cancelled on Friday: “Many of you are young & healthy & will be able to defeat it without medical help. But think of those who are immunocompromised.”

I know the coronavirus isn’t that scary for a lot of ppl. Many of you are young & healthy & will be able to defeat it without medical help. But think of those who are immunocompromised. Your caution keeps them safe. Wash your hands &, if you’re sick, try & stay away from crowds. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 6, 2020