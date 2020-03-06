Kristen Bell Gets Behind Lingerie Campaign Exclusively Featuring Women Over 50: ‘It’s Time We Wake Up And Celebrate ALL Women’

An empowering underwear campaign featuring women over the age of 50 has drawn support from celebrities on social media.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, Knix is sending a strong message to the world.

Photo: Sise Drummond/Knix

The lingerie brand wants people to know that: “Women over 50 still exist, and they are as sexy, confident and badass as ever!”

Photos: Sise Drummond/Knix

The campaign clearly made a big impression on “Frozen” actress Kristen Bell, 39, who re-shared the video on her Instagram account:

“Bravo to everyone who had a hand in this ad!” said Bell.

“I had to re-share this. It’s time we wake up and celebrate ALL women. YES EVEN OVER 50! They exist, and they need their MOMENT. Plus, they’re cool as hell!”

Meanwhile, sharing an image from the campaign on Twitter, journalist Katie Couric wrote, “Obsessed with this!”

Featuring Demi Lovato’s hit song “Confident”, the campaign is a continuation of Knix’s mission to capture the elegance and strength of all women.

“The inspiration for this campaign is pretty simple: society as a whole has pretended that women over a certain age don’t exist,” said Joanna Griffiths, Founder & CEO of Knix.

“We wanted to celebrate women of all ages and really honour the fact that we’re beautiful at any age.”