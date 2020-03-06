Luke Bryan Hinted At Katy Perry’s Pregnancy 3 Weeks Before She Announced The News

She may have told the world about her pregnancy on Thursday, March 5, but it seems that Katy Perry’s fellow “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan could have known about the news long before the rest of us. RELATED: Katy Perry Finds A ‘Star’ In Sophia Wackerman On American Idol Bryan opened up about the 35-year-old “Never Worn White” singer’s “motherly potential” at the show’s season premiere in Hollywood.

Speaking to People magazine, the 43-year-old country music star said: “She’s going to be a blast to have as a mom. I couldn’t imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she’s checking out how I juggle the kids.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals How Her Mom Spoiled Her Baby Announcement

Bryan — who is a dad to nine-year-old Tatum Christopher and 12-year-old Thomas Boyer — added: “We’ll see one day if it ever happens how she’ll respond, but I know she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

The singer also commented on Perry’s relationship with “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Orlando Bloom.

This will be the couple’s first child together, and the second for Bloom who shares a son with model Miranda Kerr.

RELATED: Russell Brand Gets Real About Past ‘Heartbreak’ Just Hours After Ex-Wife Katy Perry Announced Pregnancy

Referring to Perry’s previous marriage to comedian Russell Brand, he continued: “Katy’s obviously been married once [before] so she’s probably got all the advice, but her and Orlando, they have a fun relationship and I think that’s very critical.”