Ben Affleck And ‘Knives Out’ Star Ana De Armas Photographed Together In Cuba

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are enjoying one-on-one time in Havana, Cuba.

The “Deep Water” co-stars were spotted hanging out together in the actress’ native country on Friday. The two fuelled romance rumours, as they wrapped filming on their new movie weeks ago. ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

In clips and photos posted on fashion brand Clandestina’s Instagram Story, the two are seen inside the store. De Armas wears a white eyelet dress with a beige fedora, while the actor wears a black-and-white baseball tee and blue pants.

At one point, Affleck is recorded speaking in Spanish to a couple of people who tell him that they are fans of his.

A fan, @any_kurnikova, took a selfie with Affleck and shared it on Instagram. The fan tells ET that they showed no PDA, saying, “They looked like friends, but who knows.”

The two were also all smiles as they took selfies with other people, and looked extra cozy in one group pic.

📸 • cubagossip via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qkyMzzVsDJ — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 6, 2020

They also dined at La Corte del Principe and appeared to take a photo with a cook.

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020

Earlier this week, Affleck opened up about being able to speak Spanish and learning it over the years after filming a series in Mexico. He also touched on his 14-year-old daughter, Violet, learning the language and how she is becoming a better Spanish speaker than him.

“I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework when you’re 14 years old, but you are not going to be better at Spanish than me,” he joked to Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. “So I’ve decided now I gotta take classes; I gotta do something to keep up.”

Affleck and de Armas co-star in “Deep Water”, a psychological thriller that follows a well-to-do husband who, after allowing his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. The movie is set to be released on Nov. 13.

ET spoke with de Armas while she was promoting “Knives Out,” where she opened up about working with Affleck. “It’s pretty exciting. I don’t think I’ve ever done anything like it, and it’s a genre that I have never played,” she shared. “And with Adrian Lyne, who’s the master of that genre. I love Ben, and everything’s going well, but it’s too soon to even know what it’s going to be like.”

Affleck currently wrapped press for his new movie, “The Way Back”, while the release date for de Armas’ James Bond movie, “No Time to Die”, was postponed.

Last month, Affleck revealed to ET what he’s looking for in his next relationship.

“I don’t know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff,” he said. “But I think that’s a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting… It sort of happens when it happens, though. It’s not the thing you can force.”