Jared Leto ‘Nearly Died’ Rock Climbing: ‘The Rope Was Being Cut… While I Dangled 600 Feet’

Jared Leto’s rope and his life were nearly cut short while rock climbing.

The “Suicide Squad” actor revealed on Twitter that he almost suffered a 600-foot fall while climbing Nevada’s Red Rock.

RELATED: Jared Leto Pals Around W/ Jake Gyllenhaal, Liam Hemsworth

“Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died,” Leto shared on his various social media platforms. “Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock.”

“Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600-foot in the air,” he continued. “I remember looking down at the ground below.”

Leto, 48, shared what was going through his mind and body during that frightful moment.

RELATED: Generous Jared Leto Donates $5K For Family’s Medical Bills

It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night… pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

“It was a strange moment — less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy,” he expressed. “The adrenaline came after when I got back on the wall.”

“But we made it through and lived to see another day Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat,” Leto concluded. “Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night.”