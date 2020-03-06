American Idol’s Taylor Hicks Talks About ‘Life And Death Experience’ After Tornado Hits His Nashville Home

The winner of “American Idol” season 5 has opened up about how a tornado hit his home this week, revealing that the experience was “the closest anyone can get to death.”

Taylor Hicks admits that he is “just happy to be here on the planet” after the traumatic event, which took place on Tuesday, March 3.

Tennessee has been ravaged by a series of devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the state.

Speaking to People about how he was affected by the storms, Hicks recalls: “This tornado seemed like it came out of nowhere. I remember looking outside my window and there was so much lightning, and then the power went off.”

While running to his garage for safety the 43-year-old singer witnessed the destruction that the storm was waging on his community.

He continues: “I could feel the whole house completely shake and I just had to get into the crawl space and I held on. I heard the debris. I heard the train sound. I held on for dear life.”

Hicks managed to remain calm, despite the chaos going on around him.

He explains: “When you’re in a life and death experience it’s a very solace mindset. I think what my mind did during those nine seconds is check out. You would almost rather your mind be in a different place than what you’re going through.”

“That’s the closest anyone can get to death. I guess the mind prepares you for death and I think that’s what my mind was doing. I just remember saying, ‘Oh God, Oh God.’ I said a prayer.”

After surviving the terrifying ordeal, Hicks says that he now has a new perspective on life.

He adds: “You think about the people who were lost in this tornado too. You stand there alive but then you immediately see within 100 yards there was death. That’s where you put things into perspective and you ask ‘What about those that were lost and why you — why did you survive?’

“I’m just happy to be here on the planet. I’m also very sad and my heart goes out to the people who have lost their lives and all their belongings. Everything can be rebuilt except [the] loss of life.”