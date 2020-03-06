The Hunger Of Humans Is Exploited In ‘The Platform’ Trailer

“The Platform” brings out the worst in people.

Netflix has released a new trailer for the Spanish science fiction horror film. The movie is set in a prison tower where inmates are fed using a descending platform. There is enough food for all the inmates, assuming those at the top don’t gorge themselves.

Therein lies the horrors of “The Platform”. Prisoners higher up the tower are more inclined to eat large portions, leaving those at the bottom of the prison starving. Those no longer able to stomach starvation fling themselves below, leaving their corpses to be consumed by those lower on the food chain.

“The Platform” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. It arrives to Netflix on March 20.