Keira Knightley Says She Won’t Do Any More Naked Scenes Now That She’s A Mom Of Two

After becoming a mother of two last year, Keira Knightly has decided that she will no longer strip off for naked scenes in the movies that she works on.

Explaining her decision in an interview with The Financial Times, Knightley joked: “The nipples droop!”

The 34-year-old actress has previously gone topless for movies like “The Edge Of Love” and “The Duchess”.

She told The Times: “I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body.

“But I don’t feel I need to get it out that much any more.”

After adding a no-nudity clause to her contract, the British-born star will instead use a body-double .

“That was a choice”, she explained.

“‘I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ‘That’s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this.’… then I get final approval of what the edit is.”

Knightley is currently promoting her new movie “Misbehaviour” which follows a group of women who disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition.

She is mom to daughters Edie, 4, and Delilah, who was born last year, with husband, James Righton.