Celine Dion Fans Take Over NYC Subway Station With Sing-Along

The party did not stop after Celine Dion performed in New York City on Thursday.

Concertgoers were still buzzing after the Canadian icon’s concert in Brooklyn. As fans arrived at a nearby subway station, they broke out into a massive Celine Dion sing-along.

Natalie Grillo captured dozens of fans at the Flatbush Avenue subway exit belting out “My Heart Will Go On”. These concertgoers were no one-hit wonders, as they continued to sing other Dion classics like “It’s All Coming Back to Me”.

Dion’s Courage World Tour has already made stops in Quebec City, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. She will return to Canada for the last of her North American tour dates before heading abroad.

Reason #627373883 to love New York, a @celinedion after-party in the subway: pic.twitter.com/A9dyRQTBPC — Alexandra Hurtado (@AliMarieHurtado) March 6, 2020

The upcoming Canadian dates are in Vancouver on April 17 and April 18, Edmonton on April 21 and April 22, Saskatoon on April 25 and Winnipeg on April 27.