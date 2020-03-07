Carrie Underwood Faces Off Against Jimmy Fallon In ‘Tonight Show’ Fitness Challenge

Carrie Underwood has just released her new book, Find Your Path, sharing the health and fitness secrets she’s developed over the years.

Promoting the book on “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon invited Underwood face compete with him in the “Fittest of the Fit” challenge, to determine once and for all whether Underwood or Fallon is in better shape.

The challenge was broken down into three individual events, beginning with a Twister-like path in which the goal is to place hands and feet in the allocated squares, requiring much crouching, hopping and stretching. Underwood won a clear victory.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Attends Post Malone Concert And Gushes About Meeting His Mom

The second challenge was a group effort. A tiny cityscape was presented, and a blindfolded Underwood was tasked with walking through it with a goal of not crushing buildings like “Bodzilla,” as Fallon called her. Guiding her through the process, Fallon gave her directions while maintaining a plank position. Once again, the mission was accomplished as Underwood made it through the end of the walk with the buildings intact, while Fallon maintained his plank throughout.

For the final challenge, three boxed-off areas were in place with a ping pong ball in the centre of each. Underwood’s goal: get into a plank position and blow the ping pong ball all the way to the far wall in each of the areas — while Fallon was doing the same.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Insists Her ‘Current Version Of Healthy’ Involves ‘Tracking Calories And Macros’

Fallon proved to be quite good at this one, ultimately leading Underwood to resort to cheating before the whole thing descended into chaos.

Meanwhile, in her interview segment, Underwood told Fallon about how she abandoned husband Mike Fisher and their two children in order to go see Guns N’ Roses perform in Las Vegas. Watch: