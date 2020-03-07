Ren Patrick Auditions For Katy Perry 7 Years After ‘American Idol’ Judge Advised Her To ‘Dump’ Her Abusive Boyfriend

A sneak peek at this week’s edition of “American Idol” features the audition of singer Ren Patrick, who performs an emotion-filled cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”.

Patrick is no mere wannabe; she was previously the singer in a pop group called Stamps that toured the U.S. before launching out on her own as a solo act.

In fact, Patrick also has some history with “Idol” judge Katy Perry. During the interview segment aired ahead of the audition, Patrick opens up about recently ending a relationship with an abusive ex, whom she had been with since age 17.

As Patrick stands in front of the judges, Perry tells her, “Well, I’m glad you put some glasses on.”

“You helped me do that, Katy,” Patrick Tells Perry, who initially seems confused.

“I actually went to one of my first Hollywood parties about seven years ago, and we were having a pretty nasty argument,” she said of her ex.

“And you walked by and you were like, ‘Eww, girl, dump him.’ Under your breath,” Patrick told the wide-eyed Perry. “I swear.”

“Sounds about right,” Perry admitted.

“It took me seven years, but I took your advice,” added Patrick.

Look for more auditions in this week’s episode as “Idol” heads to Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Sunriver, Oregon; and Los Angeles.