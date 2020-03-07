Post Malone Addresses Fans’ Concerns About His Health, Insists ‘I’m Not On Drugs’

Post Malone is setting the record straight about his health.

Malone is currently on the road with his Runaway tour, where a recent performance freaked fans out.

During the concert, the 24-year-old rapper appeared to act strange at certain points in his performance, with concerned fans sharing video in which he stumbled and stood cradling his microphone.

 

On Friday, during a performance at FedExForum in Memphis, Malone insisted there’s nothing wrong with him.

“I’m not on drugs! I feel the best I’ve ever f**king felt in my life,” he told the crowd.

“And that’s why I can bust my a** for these shows and f**king fall on the floor and do all that fun s**t,” he added.

“But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f**king fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

