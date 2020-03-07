Post Malone Addresses Fans’ Concerns About His Health, Insists ‘I’m Not On Drugs’

Post Malone is setting the record straight about his health.

Malone is currently on the road with his Runaway tour, where a recent performance freaked fans out.

During the concert, the 24-year-old rapper appeared to act strange at certain points in his performance, with concerned fans sharing video in which he stumbled and stood cradling his microphone.

Guys please, Post Malone has been acting "weird" on stage since a few weeks. I’m not trying to assume anything, but he looks like he’s under drugs. So please, SPREAD THIS VIDEO. We lost too many artists over overdoses. I hope he’s gonna be okay. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NVGfewokn4 — IGO Predicts (@2020thoughts_) March 6, 2020

Bro is fucked up off the drugs man don’t let post malone die too pic.twitter.com/r1d2ZXgYTX — 🛸🦇 (@twvlly) March 6, 2020

On Friday, during a performance at FedExForum in Memphis, Malone insisted there’s nothing wrong with him.

“I’m not on drugs! I feel the best I’ve ever f**king felt in my life,” he told the crowd.

“And that’s why I can bust my a** for these shows and f**king fall on the floor and do all that fun s**t,” he added.

“But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f**king fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”