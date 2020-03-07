The Queen Subtly References Meghan And Harry In Commonwealth Day Speech

Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to speak about the importance of diversity in a message delivered ahead of Commonwealth Day. Prince Harry, 35, and wife Meghan Markle, 38, have been in the U.K. this week taking part in events marking the occasion.

The monarch continued: “We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future.

“Such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience.”

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first public engagement together since announcing they’d be stepping down as royals.

The parents of baby Archie were pictured arriving at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which are held to celebrate the sporting achievements of wounded servicemen.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Harry and Meghan, who will officially be stepping down as senior royals on March 31, are also set to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey Monday.

The pair will join the Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark Commonwealth Day.

Meghan and Harry confirmed back in January they’d now be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

