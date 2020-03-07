Taylor Swift And Shania Twain Share Their Favourite Female Artists For International Women’s Day

Taylor Swift and Shania Twain are seen onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards. Photo by Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Two of the biggest stars in country music are celebrating International Women’s Day by supporting their favourite female artists.

Taylor Swift and Shania Twain have each shared playlists featuring the female artists and bands who they’re loving right now.

Posting her specially curated playlist on Twitter, 30-year-old Swift said: “Let’s all celebrate together by honoring the women in our lives and the women out there pushing things forward.”

In honor of International Women’s Day, I changed out my @AppleMusic playlist to songs I’m loving right now by female artists and bands. 💕 Let’s all celebrate together by honoring the women in our lives and the women out there pushing things forward 😘 https://t.co/YSUOgCUqIa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Twain’s list focused on music by female country stars.

She said: “There are so many amazing women in country music, with many more coming up and we don’t hear them enough!”

Kick-Ass Women of Country ✊ There are so many amazing women in country music, with many more coming up and we don't hear them enough! So I put some of my favourites into a @Spotify playlist to celebrate #IWD2020. Listen here: https://t.co/EamVP5p1HN pic.twitter.com/Rwbx25hGGA — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) March 7, 2020

International Women’s Day 2020 takes place on Sunday, March 8.

