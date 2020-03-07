Taylor Swift And Shania Twain Share Their Favourite Female Artists For International Women’s Day

By Sarah Curran.

Taylor Swift and Shania Twain are seen onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards. Photo by Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
Two of the biggest stars in country music are celebrating International Women’s Day by supporting their favourite female artists.

Taylor Swift and Shania Twain have each shared playlists featuring the female artists and bands who they’re loving right now.

Posting her specially curated playlist on Twitter, 30-year-old Swift said: “Let’s all celebrate together by honoring the women in our lives and the women out there pushing things forward.”

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Twain’s list focused on music by female country stars.

She said: “There are so many amazing women in country music, with many more coming up and we don’t hear them enough!”

International Women’s Day 2020 takes place on Sunday, March 8.

