Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 ‘Changes’ Tour Dates

Justin Bieber has been forced to postpone his upcoming tour due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was officially announced on Wednesday that Bieber’s new tour, which supports his latest album Changes, has officially been delayed. Earlier this month, the upcoming stadium tour was scaled back to smaller venues due to sluggish ticket sales.

Originally, fears over the spread of COVID-19 had impacted ticket sales for live events globally. Since then, the rapidly changing situation has put the live entertainment industry on ice.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the ‘Changes’ tour,” a statement published by Variety reads.

“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost,” the statement continued. “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back on the road.”

Fans are asked to “hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled.”

Prior to the outright postponement of the tour, several venues announced changes to Bieber’s shows.

For example, a tweet sent out by Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena announced the show was moving to the 20,000-seat arena instead of its original venue, Nissan Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 69,000.