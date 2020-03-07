Justin Bieber Tour Scales Back To Smaller Venues As Coronavirus Fears Impact Ticket Sales

Justin Bieber’s upcoming stadium tour is scaling back to smaller venues due to sluggish ticket sales.

As Variety reports, fears over the spread of the coronavirus have been impacting sales of tickets for live music events, with numerous acts cancelling and postponing shows in recent weeks, while the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas was cancelled outright.

Bieber’s stadium tour in support of his new album, Changes, has announced that several previously announced venues have been changed to smaller ones.

RELATED: SXSW Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

While there has been no official announcement from any of Bieber’s social media platforms, several arenas have shared news of venue changes on Twitter.

For example, a tweet sent out by Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena announced the show will now be taking place at the 20,000-seat arena instead of its original venue, Nissan Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 69,000.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena. If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber | #TheChangesTour pic.twitter.com/UAk9uywzsD — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 6, 2020

Other affected dates include Glendale (June 5), Houston (June 27, originally scheduled for July 2), Dallas (June 28, formerly June 27), Columbus (Aug. 8), Indianapolis (Aug. 14), Washington, DC (Aug. 21) and Detroit (Aug. 30, formerly Aug. 21).