Camila Cabello Says Being In Love With Shawn Mendes Is ‘Exhausting’

Their catchy duet “Senorita” was one of the biggest hits of 2019 – but it may be a long time before Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes collaborate on a song together again.

In an interview with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020, Cabello, 23, admitted that her relationship with Mendes, 21, has left her feeling “exhausted”.

When asked if fans would be hearing more joint music from the couple soon, the singer singer replied: “I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties.”

Hill then asked if they’re schedules were too “busy” to make time for a collab.

The Cuban-born star explained: “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you.

“We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down!”

Questioned about whether she and Mendes were preoccupied in “other ways”, Cabello quipped back, “I meant emotionally!”

The Grammy-winner also spoke about her upcoming movie, “Cinderella.”

She added: “I’m just really excited for my fans to see it. I think it’ll bring them a lot of joy.”

