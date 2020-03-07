Weezer Joins Fred Armisen For Apple TV’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Fred Armisen is the latest celeb to buckle up and hit the road for Apple TV’s “Carpool Karaoke”, and he’s bringing Weezer with him.

In a new clip from the latest episode of the series, the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” bandleader is joined by the band, with frontman Rivers Cuomo riding shotgun.

“Carpool Karaoke” was born from James Corden’s now-iconic bit from “The Late Late Show”; the difference, however, is that instead of Corden driving with stars, the series partners different celebrities together.

In the Weezer-Armisen pairing, they tackle such hits as “Buddy Holly” and even cover TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Toto’s “Africa”.

And, as the tweet reveals, they’re not just singing in the car, but also perform on the back of a flatbed trailer that winds its way through the streets of Los Angeles.

In our newest #CarpoolKaraoke, @Weezer & Fred Armisen don't just sing in the car — they perform music on a flatbed trailer as it makes its way through the streets of Los Angeles. Watch it now for FREE on the @appletv app!https://t.co/NVvRxYQ6cy pic.twitter.com/8fFPmCbPrH — Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) March 6, 2020

The episode can be seen right here.