Meghan Markle Encourages Women To ‘Speak Up For What Is Right’ Ahead Of Royal Exit

Meghan Markle has shared an empowering message to mark international Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack upper school in Dagenham, where she encouraged students to speak up for what they believe in.

In an impassioned speech addressing an assembly of boys and girls, the duchess said: “No matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are – you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.”

Dagenham is a noteworthy place to celebrate the achievements of women as it is the place where female sewing machinists from the Ford Motor Plant held a strike for equal pay in 1968.

Their efforts led them to win their battle and triggered the passing of the Equal Pay Act in 1970, exactly 50 years ago.

Meghan has been working in support of women’s empowerment, social justice and gender equality issues for many years.

She added: “What’s really key for all of you to remember, is especially looking at the people who paved the way for you to get to this point in your lives to be able to have the access that you do – it’s not just an opportunity to continue that, it’s a responsibility.



“I encourage and empower each of you to really stand in your truth, to stand for what is right – to continue to respect each other.”

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday March 7, 2020, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)

The comments come as Meghan and husband Prince Harry prepare officially be stepping down as senior royals on March 31.

